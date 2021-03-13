GoByte (GBX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $311.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $308,547.35 and $311.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007651 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,514,248 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

