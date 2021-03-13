GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director Theron I. Gilliam Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GMS opened at $44.30 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GMS by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in GMS by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

