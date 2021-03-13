Globeflex Capital L P Sells 4,853 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Centene were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.90 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

