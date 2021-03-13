Globeflex Capital L P Sells 1,992 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Quidel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,070. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.86 and its 200-day moving average is $206.95.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.