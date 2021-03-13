Globeflex Capital L P Sells 1,073 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,513 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

