Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Raymond James by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $119.75 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.71.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,029 shares of company stock valued at $26,179,415. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

