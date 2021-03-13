Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7,342.7% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 3,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $42.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

