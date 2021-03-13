Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 8,422 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.18% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 in the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.