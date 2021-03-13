Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 2,323 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,314,000 after buying an additional 167,016 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,723,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after buying an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $935,353. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $89.48. 7,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average of $92.51.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

