Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $28,414,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 672,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 549,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

