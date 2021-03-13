Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tredegar during the third quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 88,818 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 119,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

TG opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

