Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 2,956 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 204,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 92,647 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,812. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.65 million, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

