Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the February 11th total of 408,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 89,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

