Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

GAIN opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,520,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

