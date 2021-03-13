Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

GERN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.72. 6,921,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Get Geron alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.