George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie Sells 2,059 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$207,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$101.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. The stock has a market cap of C$15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$86.65 and a twelve month high of C$108.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

