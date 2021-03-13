George Kaiser Family Foundation Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

George Kaiser Family Foundation trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.9% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $264.69. The stock had a trading volume of 67,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.