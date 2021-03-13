GeoCoin Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $16,525.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.71 or 0.00375134 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,771.59 or 1.00231694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00032163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00086077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

