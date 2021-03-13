Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,589. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

