Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Genpact by 105.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 113,048 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Genpact by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 41,747 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,660 shares of company stock worth $3,739,152 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

