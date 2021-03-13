Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 105.55, a quick ratio of 105.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Generation Development Group Company Profile

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

