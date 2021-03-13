Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 105.55, a quick ratio of 105.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Generation Development Group Company Profile
