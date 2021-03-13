General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

