Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) CFO Eric E. Mellen Sells 2,400 Shares

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $37,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 million, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth about $604,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

