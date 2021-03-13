Gemsstock Limited Acquires New Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Gemsstock Limited bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Murphy Oil comprises about 1.9% of Gemsstock Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after buying an additional 1,660,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,794 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 919,484 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 810,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,528. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

