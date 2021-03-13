GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

Shares of GDS traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 53,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,105. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

