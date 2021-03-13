GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Position Lowered by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GDS by 1,895.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,147 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in GDS by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Library Research Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $56,634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GDS by 385.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 231,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.95. 56,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,105. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -179.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

