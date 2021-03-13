Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Sells 706 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

