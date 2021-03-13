Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,155,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,353,000. Unilever accounts for 6.1% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Unilever as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 124,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,437. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

