Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Given Sell Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Gannett has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $788.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gannett by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

