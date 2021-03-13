GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GameStop by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 913.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $18,429,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $7,900,000.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

