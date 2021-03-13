GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. GAMB has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $21,388.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMB has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00049045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.44 or 0.00648757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00064785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00036319 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.