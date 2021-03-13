Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

