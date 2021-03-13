Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,320. The stock has a market cap of $284.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.89. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $5,290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,459,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

