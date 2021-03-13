Gagan Dhingra Sells 812 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gagan Dhingra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $286,720.00.

Shares of PLAN opened at $59.29 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

