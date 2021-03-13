G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 86.5% in February

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the February 11th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,014,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GPHBF opened at $0.20 on Friday. G6 Materials has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies.

