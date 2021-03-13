FY2021 EPS Estimates for H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.I.S. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.90) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

HISJF opened at $22.95 on Thursday. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

