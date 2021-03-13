FY2020 EPS Estimates for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Lowered by Analyst

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AudioEye in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AEYE has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $293.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.