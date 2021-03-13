Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Strong Earnings

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 1,699,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 513,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Funko by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $882.32 million, a PE ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

