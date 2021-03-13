Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Strong Earnings

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 1,699,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 513,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.
FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
The stock has a market cap of $882.32 million, a PE ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.
Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
