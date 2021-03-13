Fund Evaluation Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,695 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $57.26.

