Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,777 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,777 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of The Bancorp worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

