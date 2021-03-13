Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 246,128 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,619,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246,128 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $40,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $9.06. 110,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

