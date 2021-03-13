Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 130,814 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,814 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MRC Global by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 353,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MRC Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 9,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,682. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

