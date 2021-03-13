Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,412 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,596. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

