Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of ONE Gas worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,297. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

