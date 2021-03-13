Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 795 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

