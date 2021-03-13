Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,776 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of SailPoint Technologies worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 424,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,923,000 after buying an additional 84,618 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $56.30. 12,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,664.34 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.