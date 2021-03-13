Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 318,620 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,620 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

SUPN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.