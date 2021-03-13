Full Sail Capital LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $19,997,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 23.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 298,221 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $3,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,313. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

