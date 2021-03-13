Full Sail Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,041. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $129.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

