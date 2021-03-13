Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FULC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $402.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.